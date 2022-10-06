SHPE: LEADING HISPANICS IN STEM TO HOST 46TH NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CHARLOTTE, NOVEMBER 2 - 6

Honeywell is the Visionary Sponsor of Country's Largest Gathering of Hispanic STEM Talent With Nine Thousand Professionals, Industry Leaders, and Innovators Expected to Attend

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHPE (The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), a national organization representing Hispanic professionals and students in STEM, will host its 46th National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Convention Center on November 2 through 6, 2022. The largest gathering of Hispanic STEM talent in the nation, the event is expected to be attended by over 9,000 students, professionals, academia, and industry leaders.

The four day gathering will offer attendees professional and leadership development through sessions and workshops, speakers, networking, competitions, and award ceremonies. The theme of the convention is Racing Towards the Future, celebrating the evolution of SHPE, the community of Familia, and the innovation of Hispanics in STEM; with a nod to the NASCAR influences in the host city. For all attendees, the convention will serve as a catalyst for both personal and professional growth which, in turn, will have a powerful impact on the Hispanic community, the U.S. workforce, and our global economy.

According to the Pew Research Center, while nearly 20% of the U.S. population is Hispanic, only 8% of STEM jobs are filled by Hispanic professionals. In leadership positions, this percentage is even lower. SHPE exists to narrow and eventually close this gap by raising awareness and increasing access. In addition to connecting our members with many of the top organizations in STEM, the Convention is also one of our most powerful tools to prepare Hispanic students and professionals to be top talent and leaders in their field.

This year, a major highlight of the convention will be Fearless, a new 8-session speaking series designed to inspire the audience to take risks, conquer fears and lead a life of purpose. Curated by SHPE CEO Dr. Chris Wilkie and sponsored by Rockwell Automation, Fearless speakers will include leading STEM experts and influencers on topics such as leadership, diversity and inclusion, technology, and equity in the workspace. A list of Fearless speakers is here.

Attendees will be able to take advantage of training, leadership, professional development, and networking as well as interacting with over 250 exhibitors actively recruiting new talent. The convention is made up of five specialized conferences, with something for everyone, including:

The Academic Conference hosts students and faculty at all levels of higher education

The SHPEtinas: Igniting Latinas in STEM Conference strives to accelerate Latina representation at all levels of corporate and academic leadership in STEM

The Professionals in STEM Conference provides a differentiated learning approach to its attendees, granting them a diverse toolkit of skills, knowledge, and experience

The SHPETech Conference is designed to shine a spotlight on cutting edge STEM technology for maximum impact

The Pre-College Conference will take place at five secondary schools in the area with SHPE staff and volunteers leading a "Dia de Ciencias" for the students and parents

A popular offering of the event is the two-day Career Fair & Graduate School Expo where thousands of jobs will be offered by companies like Facebook, Boeing, Apple, Google, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson and over 200 other leading companies in STEM. The full list of exhibitors is here.

SHPE's National Convention will also include the presentation of The STAR Awards, which recognizes key individuals, corporations, government agencies, and academic institutions that have contributed significantly to support Hispanics in STEM. 2022 recipients include U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, California, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Texas, U.S. Congressman Tony Cardenas, California, and U.S. Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, Florida. The full list of winners is here.

The Visionary Sponsor of SHPE's 2022 National Convention is Honeywell. www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About SHPE

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 13,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development. For more information please visit https://www.shpe.org/

Members of the media are encouraged to pre-register for the conference. For press credentials, contact Alyssa Sullivan at alyssa@alyssasullivanpr.com or 617-899-8631.

