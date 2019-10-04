SHRED App Honored With 3 Gold Awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shred Labs (SHRED), a market leader in digital strength training, is pleased to announce that The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has recognized its SHRED app with 3 Gold awards. Across all mobile apps, the SHRED app won Gold for Best User Experience and Best Visual Design, and additionally, won Gold within the Fitness category for Best Mobile Apps & Sites.

"After searching the market, it was clear there was no product that could truly replicate the long-term results of having a personal trainer. Having trained thousands of clients, from celebrities to athletes, I knew there was no one-size-fits-all training program," said Co-Founder & Chief Training Officer, Adam Summer. "Creating such a product was a massive undertaking, and required an extensive, constantly-evolving database effectively programmed so that no matter who or where you were, your next workout would be ready to go 24/7/365."

SHRED serves the entire strength training market, whether a beginner is looking to lose weight working out 3 days per week, or an advanced individual is training hard every day. The SHRED app currently has 15 training styles across Gym, Bodyweight and Cardio. SHRED's highly engaged users now complete over 4 million exercises each month — making it one of the most effective strength training programs on the market.

"Beyond the training itself, our goal is to not only create the best results-driven fitness experience out there but also build an amazing community of people who support and encourage each other every single day," said Charlie Hale, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer. "We have created a way for people to connect with their friends while training. Social motivation is a driving force behind many of our design choices."

About Shred Labs — Shred Labs is a market-leader in digital strength training. Its core app, SHRED is helping people around the world get results. With SHRED, users are provided a dynamic personal training program based on their individual goals and needs with options for gym, bodyweight and cardio training. SHRED allows users to track & visualize their progress, log weights & activities, and connect with friends. For more information visit www.shred.app.

About the W3 Awards — The W3 Awards honors creative excellence on the Web and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award-winning Websites, Web Video and Online Marketing programs. Simply put, the W³ is the first major Web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. The W3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.aiva.org for a full member list and additional information.

