Shred Cube Launches First-Ever USB Drag-and-Drop File Shredding Device

FRONT ROYAL, Va., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shred Cube, the first product of its kind ever to hit the market officially launched on March 1st, 2020, bringing in a new frontier of fast, reliable, secure and permanent digital file deletion.

The key features of the Shred Cube include an easy to use drag-and-drop or attach interface, PC and Mac compatibility, and the peace of mind that your unwanted documents and files are actually gone with no trace left behind. The compact hand held "cube" weighs in at a feathery 2.3oz and comes in at a one-time cost of $159.99. With rigid dimensions of 1 x 1 x 1inches, the tiny profile makes it easy to transport and use across multiple devices.

"Our mission is to bring the simplicity of an office paper shredder to the world of digital files, all in a simple plug-and-play USB device."

-Nancie Williams, Co-Founder

Traditional file deletion software and programs often make computers even more vulnerable to common cyber threats, like malware, ransomware, and trojans by using downloadable software. Unless a person is downloading a well-known, highly-vetted file remover over the internet, there's no way of knowing what they're potentially exposing their computer or network to. There is always a degree of risk, even with the most noteworthy file removal programs.

The Shred Cube promises what other file removers simply cannot. Since the Shred Cube is an external device, users can be confident that no additional files or logs will be added to their system that could potentially compromise the machine's or network's security. Being wholly external, the Shred Cube permanently deletes digital files, folders or bulk data without software needing to be downloaded. Even better is that Shred Cube does not save any of the user's data to the cube itself and there is no trace of the cube being used on the device.

Because of its ability to quickly and securely remove sensitive data, the Shred Cube has a number of applications across multiple industries, including:

Healthcare

Financial

Legal

Corporate

Industrial

Consumer

About Shred Cube

Founders Alex Stieb and Nancie Williams created the Shred Cube with privacy at the forefront, creating an easier way to permanently delete sensitive personal data, client information, or any other computer files from any device in an instant. Nancie's background in the legal field combined with Alex's background in industrial manufacturing and engineering was the perfect union when it came to offering the general public this incredible innovation in cybersecurity.

