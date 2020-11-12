Shred Raises $4M to Modernize Home Fitness with Fun, Motivating, Social Workouts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shred, the best way to get fit together, announced $4M in seed funding from leading Silicon Valley investors and celebrities. The funding will be used to grow and expand Shred's digital fitness platform and bring new products and features to its growing community, including the launch of a new video streaming platform that lets consumers workout with their friends. This new functionality will begin rolling out by the end of the year, just in time for the holidays. You can join the waitlist here!

Since inception, more than a million consumers have made Shred their fitness destination, with COVID-19 driving significant interest as consumers reshape their fitness routines while gyms around the globe remain closed. The number of home workouts versus gym workouts has doubled during the pandemic. The growing number of Shred users have created a unique, motivated community because the ability to egolessly motivate each other is so powerful and engaging. Collectively, more than 3 million workouts and 76 million exercises have been completed on Shred.

"When we started Shred, we wanted to build a way for our friends to exercise with each other, despite being separated by hundreds of miles and having very different, very busy schedules. It's amazing to see our passion turn into something that's changing so many lives for the better. Shred embodies what tech-for-good means and I'm proud to build Shred every day," said Charlie Hale, Shred Co-founder and Head of Product.

"I'm excited for the potential I see for Shred users in a new era of social fitness. While the world has clearly changed over the past several months, mobile technology has also created a once in a generation opportunity to create an amazing experience. The team at Shred has built an incredibly engaging product, and I'm even more excited about what I know what's coming soon," said Eduardo Vivas, an early investor and angel investor.

The future of fitness is increasingly remote and asynchronous. People want to work out with their friends and on their own time - which was previously impossible to achieve. With Shred and the upcoming video-based social workout launch, people can workout whenever they want with whoever they want and have a great time doing it!

Shred is the best way to get stronger & workout harder with dynamic, personalized training programs for your home or gym, step-by-step coaching & tracking, and fun motivation from a hardworking community around the world. Let's get started! Visit https://www.shred.app/ .

