SHUGREM Grooming Partners with the CBD Health Club for it's Pet CBD Products

HOUSTON, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHUGREM Grooming Pet Inn & Day Care has partnered with the CBD Health Club of Houston, TX, to provide it's outstanding CBD pet products to SHUGREM's customer base. SHUGREM will be selling it's CBD products on its website, http://www.shugremgrooming.com, as well as in it's retail location at 9416 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083. The first round of products include 500mg CBD Pet Drops, 150mg CBD Pet Treats and 250mg CBD Pet Shampoo.

The CBD Health Club markets its products through an E-commerce website, http://www.CBDHealthClub.com, and via Distributors around the United States. It features a major specialty in THC free, CBD pet products, which help pets with pain, anxiety, skin issues and overall wellness. Mike Burns, Co-Founder, said that he sources his CBD from certified hemp farms in Colorado and California and all of the products come with third party lab Certificates of Analysis (COA's). He offers free shipping on all of his products. You can reach Mike at 713-927-7501 or mikeb@nwpros.com.

SHUGREM Grooming Pet Inn & Day Care was built with the idea of comprehensive and compassionate care for animals in a relaxed and beautiful environment. The premises contain a boarding section, grooming installations and day care area. Their mission is to celebrate and promote the bond between people and their pets by providing clients the highest quality beauty care, service and pet health education. You can reach SHUGREM at shugremgrooming@gmail.com or 281-372-6944.

SOURCE CBD Health Club