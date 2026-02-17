Shutterstock Slides 12% On Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) shares dropped 12.33 percent, falling $2.13 to $15.14 on Tuesday after the company reported a fourth-quarter net loss despite posting higher full-year revenue and earnings.

The stock opened at $17.07 versus the previous close of $17.27 and traded between $15.08 and $17.29. The last reported bid was $15.70 for 20,000 shares, with the ask at $15.84 for 40,000 shares. Volume reached 387,767 shares, above the average of 242,876. Shares have traded within a 52-week range of $14.35 to $29.50.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue declined to $220.2 million from $250.3 million a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $16.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was $24.9 million, flat on a per-share basis at $0.67, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $46.8 million from $59.1 million.