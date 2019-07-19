Shuttleworth Introduces New Parts Kit for Lubrication Maintenance

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shuttleworth, a leader in automated product handling solutions, has developed a family of preventative maintenance kits to keep Shuttleworth equipment in optimum working condition for peak performance.

Regular chain lubrication maintenance is a critical element in achieving maximum life expectancy from Shuttleworth conveyor systems. Lubrication strip replacement frequency varies from 6-12 months – dependent upon the application speed and environment, as well as periodic maintenance performed. Proper lubrication provides a protective barrier for chains and other components to resist corrosion while reducing noise when conveyor systems are in operation. Inadequate or irregular lubrication cycles lead to breaks in the chain or links, resulting in a need for frequent – and costly – chain replacement, early rebuilds or machine replacement. Each kit includes complete mount and guard assembly with attached lubrication strip, bushings, T-bars, mounting hardware and wrench.

"Running an efficient operation gives your company a competitive advantage. This includes proper maintenance of your processing and packaging equipment. The importance of routine lubrication maintenance of your Shuttleworth equipment has driven us to develop the lubrication strip parts kit," commented Tim Updike, Aftermarket Manager. "Keeping the most common replacement parts in your facility on hand also makes it easier to stay on top of maintenance. Implementing a routine lubrication system maintenance program will help manufacturers to ensure service issues are kept at a minimum – resulting in less downtime," added Updike.

To order your Lubrication Strip Replacement Parts Kit, contact Shuttleworth at Shuttleworth.Parts@ProMachBuilt.com. To learn more about Shuttleworth, visit our website at http://www.shuttleworth.com.

