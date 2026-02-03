SI-BONE Aktie

SI-BONE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7LY / ISIN: US8257041090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 06:55:59

SI-BONE To Report Q4 And FY2025 Results This Month; What Does Preliminary Results Indicate?

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN), a medical device firm, on Tuesday said that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year results after market close on February 23, and will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SI-BONE focuses on solutions to musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally.

In January, SI-BONE reported preliminary revenue growth of 15% revenue for the fourth quarter and a 20% increase in revenue for the full year. The quarterly revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.2 to $56.3 million, higher than$49.0 million in the prior year.

U.S.-based preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $53.3 to $53.4 million, up 14% from $46.9 million a year ago.

Cash and equivalents were approximately $147.7 million in the fourth quarter.

For the full year 2025, preliminary revenue is expected to range between $200.8 and $200.9 million, up 20% from $167.18 million in the year-ago period.

Preliminary U.S. revenue for the full year is seen between $190.9 and $191.0 million, up 21% from $158.4 million in the prior year.

Since April 2025, SIBN has traded between $12.50 and $21.89. The stock had closed Monday's trade at $16.27, down 1.27%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SI-BONE Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SI-BONE Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SI-BONE Inc Registered Shs 13,70 -0,72% SI-BONE Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen sehr stark
Der heimische Markt dürfte sich ohne größere Veränderung präsentieren. Der deutsche Leitindex wird im Plus erwartet. Am Dienstag werden an den Börsen in Fernost kräftige Gewinne gemacht.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen