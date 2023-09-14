|
Siam Piwat takes steps to retain position as No. 1 global destination developer, setting aside THB 1 billion to attract visitors in Q4
BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned projects, including Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM announces business strategy in response to the government's tourism promotion policy, known as the Strategic Pillars, to further bolster its strengths as the No. 1, unrivalled developer of global destinations in Thailand. The company plans to spend over one billion baht to attract additional tourists to reach 30 million in Q4/2023.
Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group, stated that Siam Piwat has not only solidified Thailand's position as the top destination among global visitors for a long time but are also highly recognized in the global real estate industry. The company also enjoys the most affluent customer base in Thailand. In the first eight months of 2023, Siam Piwat's shopping malls welcomed 14 million visitors combined, a 46% increase from 2022, with an average daily spending per person at 8,500 baht.
Siam Piwat has developed a strategy, consisting of the following 4 Strategic Pillars:
Siam Piwat is prepared to move forward at full throttle. We have allocated a budget of over 1 billion baht for this endeavor in the fourth quarter this year, with plans to double this amount in the next year to actively bolster Thailand's tourism in support of the government's policy.
