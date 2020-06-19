Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok Announces Opening Bringing World's Most Popular Brand of Outlet Shopping to Bangkok Area

BANGKOK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Premium Outlets® Bangkok, today celebrated its opening to mark the arrival of Thailand's first Premium Outlets®, bringing the world's most popular brand of outlet shopping to the Bangkok area, located only 15 minutes away from the international Suvarnabhumi Airport, easily accessible from Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway No.7 route, km. 23, exit 5, Lat Krabang.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is developed by Siam Piwat Simon, a joint venture between Simon Property Group, owner of premier shopping and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe and Asia and Siam Piwat, owner and operator of prestige retail developments in Thailand. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the first Premium Outlet center in Thailand by the Siam Piwat Simon joint venture. The center will join the family of Simon Premium Outlets properties around the world that represent some of the most iconic shopping destinations for residents and tourists, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York City; Gotemba Premium Outlets in Japan; Yeoju Premium Outlets in South Korea; and Johor Premium Outlets in Malaysia.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok delivers the experience of the true, international standard, outlet retail shopping center with an exceptional selection of over 200 brands that include some of the most recognized and sought-after global luxury, international and top-notch local brands at everyday savings, up to 70 percent off. Several key brands will offer an additional 10 to 15 percent off to mark the opening celebration. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok will feature a number of brands that are debuting their outlet concepts for the first time in Thailand; 60 brands will be available exclusively at the center.

Shoppers will find a vast array of leading international and local fashion, sportswear, kids, home appliances and technology brands. Luxury brands debuting their first outlet concept in Thailand include Burberry,Balenciaga, Bally, Breitling, CK, Furla, Hugo Boss and Montblanc and they will be joined by other leading luxury brands including Salvatore Ferragamo,DKNY, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Black Barrett by Neil Barrett, Diesel, Marni, P.S. Paul Smith, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, DKNY, See by Chloé, Joseph and Porsche Design. Shoppers will also find the country's largest Coach, kate spade NEW YORK and Skechers outlets each offering an unparalleled selection of merchandise. Popular international fashion brands debuting at Siam Premium Outlets include American Eagle, Cotton On, Mango, New Era, U.S. Polo Assn., Camper, Dr. Martens, REPLAY, Sperry, Lamy and many more. Nike will open a 1,300 sq. meter premium retail store, featuring digital member exclusives and mural artwork designed and inspired by local Thai artists and culture. Adidas will open a premium outlet in stand-alone format that carries the brands' popular collections, exclusive women training lines and a dedicated kid's corner. Other exclusive sports brands debuting at Siam Premium Outlets, Bangkok are Asics, Vans, North Face, Sports Selected and Grand Motorsports. Leading home, technology and kids brands include Tefal, Ralph Lauren Home, Calvin Klein, Sanderson, Yves Delorme, Tefal, Garmin, Fitbit, irobot, DJI Phantom, Nintendo, Lego and many more. The center will also feature a great selection of well known leading local brands, including a new exciting beauty store concept from EVEANDBOY exclusively available at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

Shoppers can also enjoy a variety of Asian and Western food and beverage options, including Starbucks, Ajisan, Café Amazon, ChaTraMue, Hong Kong Noodle, KOI Thé, Olino Crepe & Tea, Subway, S&P, Red Diamond, KFC and Sushi Plus. The center will feature a unique design, 1,200 sq. meter, food hall concept by Food Republic, which will offer an eclectic menu selection of Thai and international dishes.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok extends beyond shopping with several amenities and design features that incorporate leisure and relaxation as part of the shopping experience. The center features a beautiful and spacious green outdoor landscape environment; several unique water fountain features; a unique children's playground filled with imagination; and a serene and calming amphitheater. The center will feature unique and creative overhead art and sculpture pieces, designed by well-known and revered local Thai artists, including signature handcrafted bamboo art by Korakot Aromdee; Thai floral inspired sculptures from recycled metals by Pin Metal Art designer Pin-Saruta Kiatparkpoom and vivid color installation art pieces, also made from recycled materials, by WISHULADA creator Wishulada Puntaranuwong.

Guests also have access to additional amenities including free WI-FI connection; a luxurious VIP lounge; a family room that features a TV lounge, comfortable lounge style chairs, indoor children play area and private curtained nursing rooms for families with young children; and a comfortable guest services and bus waiting area, stroller rentals and complimentary wheel chairs. The center offers 1,500 parking spaces for visitors.

Michael Tang, Managing Director of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok said, "We are excited at the opening of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok -- the center will create over 1,000 jobs, which will make a strong contribution to the economy of Thailand. The center marks a new dimension in the country's retail scene for the local Thai and the expatriate community, and it will reinforce Thailand as one of the world's most popular tourism destinations. Our center team plans to partner closely with the other tourist attractions in the neighborhood a key tourist destination of Thailand."

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok will adhere to a strict set of health and safety measures to comply with the effort of the authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19, with the installation of the digital check-in and check-out platform 'Thai Chana' at all entry points, infrared thermometers, hand sanitizing gels at essential contact points. All center staff are required to wear face masks. The center will limit the number of staff and visitors on the premises in accordance with social distancing measures.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens daily, from 10:00 - 21:00. Free shuttle bus service is available daily at Makkasan Airport Rail Link station, located only 15 minutes away from the international Suvarnabhumi Airport, easily accessible from Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway No.7 route, km. 23, exit 5, Lat Krabang.

For more information, visit www.siampremiumoutlets.com

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. For more information follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Siam Piwat

Siam Piwat is the owner and operator of prestige retail developments in Thailand such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, as well as the joint venture partner of ICONSIAM -- the THB 540 billion (US$ 1.7-billion) Bangkok, riverside landmark development opening in 2018. Siam Piwat is a world-class innovator in retail and lifestyle destination development that is the partner-of-first-choice of the world's great companies that are the best at what they do. The company's developments have won many global awards including awards for 'best store design in the world' and 'best shopping mall design and development in the world' from two of the world's most prestigious retail development associations, as well as been ranked 6th as the world's most talked about places on Facebook.