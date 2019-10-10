Sibanthracite Group Loads Coal Shipment on First Panamax Class Vessel From Port of Taman's New Bulk Terminal

MOSCOW, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Taman's bulk cargo terminal (operator OTEKO-Portservice, LLC; part of the OTEKO Group) has begun servicing ships on two docks simultaneously and loading large capacity Panamax class ships with a capacity of 75,000-82,000 tonnes at full draught.

A ship with a deadweight of 82,000 tons left the Port of Taman this week loaded with Sibanthracite Group coal that is to be unloaded for buyers in European ports, while another ship has already left for Vietnam. The total amount of coal shipped by the two ships amounts to more than 120,000 tonnes.

The loading of the vessels began on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Port of Taman, where he observed how modern equipment is being used to tranship and process coal.

The Sibanthracite Group is the anchor client of the Port of Taman's bulk cargo terminal. "We are OTEKO's strategic partner for transhipping coal from the Port of Taman, and are extremely interested in its development," said Sibanthracite Group owner Dmitry Bosov, who added, "For us, this cooperation opens new logistics routes and new export opportunities."

OTEKO's Port-Industrial Park is one of the largest investment projects in southern Russia. It includes the Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal (TTNG) – the first and largest terminal specializing in the transhipment of loose materials on the coast of Russia's Azov-Black Sea Basin. Its planned capacity is 60 million tonnes of cargo per year, of which 50 million is to be coal.

The Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal utilizes unique technological solutions that have no equivalent in Russia. When fully developed, it will boast warehouse facilities large enough to hold 3.5 million tonnes of coal; the world's largest repository for sulphur and mineral fertilizers, capable of storing 300,000 tonnes each; two three-car dumpers, to be followed by the installation of a four-car dumper; and mooring systems providing the ability to receive ships with a deadweight of up to 220,000 tonnes, the maximum size able to pass through the Bosphorus.

OTEKO pays special attention to protecting the environment, employing the most modern methods, including an unbroken, 25-meter-tall dust screen running around the perimeter of the coal warehouse, dry and wet dust-suppression systems in car dumpers and load transfer stations, automated sprinkler systems in coal warehouses, high-efficiency dust-removal systems on loading and unloading equipment in the marine part of the terminal, vacuum dust removal machines, and much more. In addition, the terminal is located at a considerable distance from the sea coast itself, thus minimizing negative impacts on the environment.

About the Sibanthracite Group

https://www.sibanthracite.ru/

The Sibanthracite Group is Russia's largest producer of metallurgical coal and the world leader in the production of high-quality anthracite. In 2018, it produced 24.1 million tonnes of coal and anthracite.