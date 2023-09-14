|
14.09.2023 15:14:00
Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine restructuring to put 3,000 jobs at risk
Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW)(NYSE: SBSW) will enter talks with labour unions over a possible restructuring at one of its South African gold mines, it said on Thursday.The potential restructuring of the struggling Kloof 4 shaft, where operations were halted on Aug. 1 following an incident that damaged infrastructure, could impact almost 3,000 people.Negotiations with workers and other stakeholders come after numerous unsuccessful attempts to address productivity issues and other operational constraints at Kloof 4 shaft. These included seismicity and cooling constraints, associated with the chilled water reticulation circuit, which together have contributed to sustained losses even at recent high gold prices, the South African miner said.“We will engage with all relevant stakeholders in an effort to avoid job losses,” executive vice president, Richard Cox, said in the statement. The parties will “consider measures to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments and seek alternatives to the potential cessation or downscaling of operations,” Sibanye said. Almost 10,500 people work at the Kloof mine, according to the company’s website, but possible changes at the operation would only affect 2,389 employees and 581 contractors.Kloof 4 shaft produces more than 115,000 ounces of gold a year.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.