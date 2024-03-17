|
17.03.2024 08:36:21
Sibanye-Stillwater hauled to court by disgruntled supplier - report
SIBANYE-Stillwater is embroiled in a legal dispute with a prospective supplier who claims in an article by Business Times today that it was excluded from a contract worth R17.5bn.The platinum and gold producer responded in the article saying the supplier was under investigation. An anonymous tip-off suggested the company’s directors had been involved in wrong-doing previously.Parabats Security Pty (Ltd) said it received a letter of intent from Sibanye-Stillwater indicating its intention to award it the R17.5bn tender. Sibanye-Stillwater says the letter of intent sets clear it is legally enforceable only once “a full and formal written agreement has been concluded and signed by both parties”.The miner also says the contract value is R16m/year.Sibanye-Stillwater said it had since asked auditing firm PwC to conduct a forensic investigation into the tender process after receiving an anonymous tip-off that some of its employees may have been involved in wrongdoing.Mzamo Mini, a director of Parabats, has approached the Pretoria high court to challenge the decision to withdraw the letter and award the contract to another company.In terms of the contract Parabats committed to sourcing 30 trucks for transportation of the cobalt and nickel; providing CCTV surveillance in all the trucks; making sure each truck had a refuelling card; and putting security patrols in place to accompany the trucks to Durban, said Business Times.The post Sibanye-Stillwater hauled to court by disgruntled supplier – report appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)
|4,14
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.