Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
03.03.2022 10:29:38
Sibanye-Stillwater kicks off R1.7bn fund with strategic stake in European battery Gigafactory
SIBANYE-Stillwater has invested R425m (€25m) in a French electric vehicle battery production company to be supplied with battery metals such as lithium and high-purity nickel mined and processed from assets in which the South African group has a stake.Verkor, which has the French government as a shareholder, is to build a 16GWh Gigafactory in Dunkirk, and has other installations planned for Europe. First production of electric vehicle batteries will be in 2025 with a view to expanding production to 50GWh by 2030. This start-up will coincide with first production from Sibanye-Stillwater’s R6bn lithium project, Keliber in Finland.“They are in sync,” said Froneman regarding Keliber in which Sibanye-Stillwater has a 30% stake with an option to take control. The company also took a €40m investment in the Sandouville nickel processing facilities which will also supply Verkor.“We want to be part of the ecosystem in Europe,” said Froneman who added that Sibanye-Stillwater wasn’t looking for control of downstream facilities. “This doesn’t require majorities,” he said. “We’ve got an open mind. Right now Sandouville and Keliver have been credited [to supply Verkor]”.The investment in Verkor is one of two initial investments made by a new fund established by Sibanye-Stillwater called BioniCCube.Capitalised with 1.5% of adjusted EBITDA, equal to R1.7bn based on the group’s 2021 financial year, BioniCCube will target market development and research and development opportunities, Sibanye-Stillwater said.Froneman was commenting as part of Sibanye-Stillwater’s full-year results announcement in which it posted record headline earnings of R36.9bn, a year-on-year increase of 27%. A final dividend of R5.3bn or R1,83 a share, was declared taking the total dividend for the year to R4,79/share, equal to R13.8bn.The post Sibanye-Stillwater kicks off R1.7bn fund with strategic stake in European battery Gigafactory appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)
|17,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich weit zurück -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck stand. Die US-Märkte notieren am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.