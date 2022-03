Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

SIBANYE-Stillwater has invested R425m (€25m) in a French electric vehicle battery production company to be supplied with battery metals such as lithium and high-purity nickel mined and processed from assets in which the South African group has a stake.Verkor, which has the French government as a shareholder, is to build a 16GWh Gigafactory in Dunkirk, and has other installations planned for Europe. First production of electric vehicle batteries will be in 2025 with a view to expanding production to 50GWh by 2030. This start-up will coincide with first production from Sibanye-Stillwater’s R6bn lithium project, Keliber in Finland.“They are in sync,” said Froneman regarding Keliber in which Sibanye-Stillwater has a 30% stake with an option to take control. The company also took a €40m investment in the Sandouville nickel processing facilities which will also supply Verkor.“We want to be part of the ecosystem in Europe,” said Froneman who added that Sibanye-Stillwater wasn’t looking for control of downstream facilities. “This doesn’t require majorities,” he said. “We’ve got an open mind. Right now Sandouville and Keliver have been credited [to supply Verkor]”.The investment in Verkor is one of two initial investments made by a new fund established by Sibanye-Stillwater called BioniCCube.Capitalised with 1.5% of adjusted EBITDA, equal to R1.7bn based on the group’s 2021 financial year, BioniCCube will target market development and research and development opportunities, Sibanye-Stillwater said.Froneman was commenting as part of Sibanye-Stillwater’s full-year results announcement in which it posted record headline earnings of R36.9bn, a year-on-year increase of 27%. A final dividend of R5.3bn or R1,83 a share, was declared taking the total dividend for the year to R4,79/share, equal to R13.8bn.The post Sibanye-Stillwater kicks off R1.7bn fund with strategic stake in European battery Gigafactory appeared first on Miningmx.