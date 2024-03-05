|
05.03.2024 12:36:21
Sibanye-Stillwater may deepen cuts after slashing costs R6.6bn
SIBANYE-Stillwater will consider additional restructuring of its operations after outlining on Tuesday R6.6bn in capital expenditure cuts in the last 12 months amid plungeing prices for nickel and platinum group metals (PGMs).Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater said that if current metal prices persisted “earnings are going to remain under pressure and, with ongoing inflationary cost pressure, there may be further restructuring required”.The group, which also produces gold, is considering deferring capital expenditure at its Keliber lithium project in Finland after the project ran into permitting delays. In an unrelated measure, Sibanye-Stillwater may also hedge some of its hedge metal production.Froneman was commenting in the firm’s 2023 financial results for the 12 months ended December in which it posted a basic earnings loss of R1.3bn (2022: R651m). Sibanye-Stillwater consequently passed the final dividend.The losses were heavily skewed towards the second half of the financial year after impairing assets for R47.5bn. On a headline earnings basis, which strips out non-recurring events, the company posted a R63m headline profit (R652m).Despite the financial pressure Froneman said he remained upbeat about the PGM markets where price corrections were deemed to be temporary. “We are confident that the PGM price weakness during 2023 does not signal a structural change in PGM fundamentals like that of the nickel market, but is more temporary in nature and we are beginning to see increasing signs which support a better demand outlook,” Froneman said.But he was less optimistic about nickel where price pressure was of a structural nature. The group’s nickel refinery Sandouville has remained open for now, however.Froneman doubled down on Sibanye-Stillwater’s growth plans for lithium and other battery minerals saying that the first capex for the group’s $490m US lithium and boron project Rhyolite Ridge could begin in the second half of the current financial year.In a nod to the times, however, he acknowledged merger and acquisition activity may take the backseat while the firm protected its balance sheet. “While we continue to look at selective M&A which will complement our existing business, our focus for now is on the group’s strategic essentials with a major focus on reducing both operating and capital costs and improving efficiencies whilst managing our operating entities and projects using the existing balance sheet,” said Froneman.The post Sibanye-Stillwater may deepen restructuring after R6.6bn cut appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)
|3,66
|-2,66%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.