|
28.10.2022 14:00:13
Sibanye-Stillwater reaches agreement with AMCU on five-year wage deal for PGMs
SIBANYE-Stillwater has reached agreement with the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (AMCU) on a five-year wage agreement for employees at the platinum group metal (PGM) mines.The final agreement is consistent with Sibanye-Stillwater’s previous offer to AMCU except there is a fixed annual wage increase of R1,300 and R1,400 in years four and five – or 6% – whichever is the highest. The previous agreement linked the increase in the last two years to the rate of inflation as per CPI.In September, AMCU declared a dispute with Sibanye-Stillwater following nearly three months of wage negotiations. The National Union of Mineworkers and UASA, which accepted Sibanye-Stillwater’s prior offer before AMCU called a dispute, will be offered the new deal, as well as non-unionised employees.Miners and artisans will receive average annual wage increases of 6% a year for each of the five years, said Sibanye-Stillwater. The increases in other benefits remain the same as the previous offer.“We are pleased to have concluded these wage negotiations timeously and expediently, without disruption or the need for third party intervention,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater.“The annual wage and benefit increases that have been agreed are in line with inflation and secure a five-year period of stability at the Rustenburg and Marikana operations, which will be beneficial for all stakeholders,” he said.“The agreement reached with AMCU and other representative organised labour unions, is consistent with the recent wage increases concluded at our SA gold operations, a precursor to these negotiations, with a total estimated average increase in the wage bill, including all benefits, over the five-year period of approximately 6.3% per annum.”The post Sibanye-Stillwater reaches agreement with AMCU on five-year wage deal for PGMs appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,58
|1,15%
|Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)
|9,40
|-3,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.