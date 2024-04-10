|
10.04.2024 10:05:32
Sibanye-Stillwater says SA ‘overhead’ cuts on radar
SIBANYE-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman raised the prospect of further restructuring at the firm’s platinum group metal overheads in South Africa.“At the operational shaft level our restructuring is done. But we wiill always look at the overhead structure and potentially there is some restructuring at central (head office),” he said in response to a Miningmx question at the PGM Day, a conference.Froneman said in March that as earnings remained “under pressure” despite having cut about R6.5bn in costs at its gold and PGM mines in South Africa and the Stillwater palladium and platinum mine in the US.However, he said the South African PGM mines were “cash flow positive”. Sibanye-Stillwater had “moved very early to take out lossmaking production”, he said. He added that Stillwater was making progress after cutting back production targets.“The good news is we are Ebitda positive at Stillwater. We are not cash flow positive, but we won’t close it. If you think taking out 400,000 ounces (in annual PGM production) out of the market … no, it’s not happening. It’s too strategic,” he said.Of the R6.5bn in recent cost cutting, nearly half of the savings from restructuring (R3bn) was at Stillwater after the group called time on a proposed expansion to 700,000 oz a year of palladium and platinum. Production for 2024 is expected to be between 440,000 to 460,000 oz.Froneman told Miningmx previously that it didn’t make sense to close Stillwater whilst the company hoped to build the Rhyolite Ridge lithium and boron project in Nevada in the US. The company is expected to plough $490m for a 50% stake in Rhyolite Ridge once permits are granted. Project founder, Ioneer will hold the balance of the project.Concerns about how funding Rhyolite Ridge come as the spotlight falls on Sibanye-Stillwater’s balance sheet. The group ended the 2023 financial year with net debt of R11.9bn, equal to a net debt to adjusted Ebitda ratio of 0.58x.The post Sibanye-Stillwater says PGM ‘overhead’ cuts being studied appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sibanye Stillwater Limited (spons. ADRs)
|5,15
|-2,83%
