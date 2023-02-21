Sibanye-Stillwater to takeover Australia’s New Century for $83m in off-market deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

SIBANYE-Stillwater returned to its deal-doing ways today announcing an off-market takeover offer for New Century, an Australian listed tailings retreatment company in which the South Africans already have a 19.9% stake.Sibanye-Stillwater said it would pay $83m (R1.5bn) for the shares it didn’t already own. The offer values New Century at $103m (R1.87bn).“The proposed takeover is in line with our strategy to invest in the circular economy and be a global leader in tailings retreatment and recycling,” said the company.New Century represented Sibanye-Stillwater’s first foray into Australia when it participated in an equity raise sought by the Australian firm in October, 2021.The transaction also added zinc to Sibanye-Stillwater’s portfolio as New Century had in 2018 bought mined-out zinc operations in Australia and adapted its processing facilities to profitably produce 128,000 tons of the metal in its 2021 financial year. It place New Century in the top ten of zinc producers, Sibanye-Stillwater said at the time.It would seek additional resources having earmarked the Mt Lyell copper operations. Sibanye-Stillwater said at the time that it intended walking with New Century Resources as it set about extending its reach.This process is akin to the South African firm’s 50.1% investment in DRDGOLD, a gold tailings retreatment company.Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO told Miningmx earlier this month that the company was again turning its attention to merger and acquisition activity.“Last year was a focus on organic growth and that’s because we were concerned about froth in the market and a recessionary environment, so we were careful with our balance sheet,” said Froneman. “But looking forward, I think you could see some movement in 2023 (on acquisitions),” he said.He also commented that DRDGold was due a rebrand.“DRDGOLD in my view should be rebranded. We all think of it as a mining company, but it’s not a mining company. It is conceptual at this stage, but we have the building blocks to establish international circular economy company,” he said.Sibanye-Stillwater is due to report its year-end operational and financial numbers on February 28.The post Sibanye-Stillwater to takeover Australia’s New Century for $83m in off-market deal appeared first on Miningmx.