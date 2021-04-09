SiC Fibers Market worth $1,262 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "SiC Fibers Market by Type (First, Second, and Third Generation), Form (Continuous, Woven, Others), Phase (Amorphous, Crystalline, Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global SiC Fibers Market is expected to grow from USD 382 million in 2020 to USD 1,262 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from aircraft and land-based gas turbine engine manufacturers is driving the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171928034

Browse in-depth TOC on "SiC Fibers Market"

157 – Tables

45 – Figures

173 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sic-fiber-market-171928034.html

First generation fibers account for the largest share in terms of volume.

First generation SiC fibers account for the largest share in the global SiC fibers market in terms of volume. First generation SiC Fibers are the most primitive ones that are polymer derived. These fibers have high oxygen and carbon content and can withstand temperatures 2,3720F. These are less expensive when compared with second and third generation SiC fibers.

Continuous form account for the largest market share in the global SiC Fibers market in terms of value and volume

The continuous form of SiC fibers is compatible with PMCs, CMCs, and MMCs. The continuous SiC fiber form has excellent temperature, oxidation, and creep failure resistance. The majority of the SiC fiber manufacturers supply SiC fibers in the continuous form.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171928034

Amorphous SiC fibers account for the largest market share in the global SiC fibers market in terms of value and volume

The SiC fibers in the amorphous phase dominated the market in 2019 owing to high production volumes and less cost. However, the crystalline phase is expected to register a higher CAGR owing to capacity expansion, technological advancements, and increasing demand from aircraft engine manufacturers.

Composites usage accounts for the largest share in the global SiC fibers market in terms of value and volume

The composite usage of SiC fibers dominated the global SiC fibers market. The most commercially explored usage of SiC fibers to date is in the CMCs that are used in the hot section components. The SiC fibers manufactured are supplied either in the continuous or fabric form for composite fabrication.

Aerospace & defense industry dominates the market in the global SiC fibers market in terms of value and volume

The aerospace & defense industry accounted for the largest share in 2019 in terms of value and volume in the SiC fibers market. Increasing demand for reducing fuel consumption, extending engine life, decreasing servicing cost, and increasing weight-to-thrust ratio are driving the SiC fibers market in the aerospace & defense industry. The high share of this segment can also be attributed to the growing demand for third-generation SIC fibers in the hot section components such as nozzles, turbines, shrouds, and combustor liners of aircraft engines. Many companies are increasing the production capacity of SiC fibers to meet their growing demand from aircraft engine manufacturers.

North America to lead the SiC fibers market during the forecast period

The demand for SiC fibers is currently the highest in North America, where extensive R&D is being carried out on SiC fibers. High demand from aircraft engine manufacturers, huge R&D investment, along with GE Aviation's commencement of SiC fiber production from 2019, is expected to drive the SiC fibers market. In the region during the forecast period.

NGS Advanced Fibers Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), GE Aviation (US), COI Ceramics, Inc. (US), Specialty Materials, Inc. (US), BJS Ceramics GmbH (Germany), Ningbo Zhonxing New Materials Co.Ltd. (China), Matech (US), Suzhou Saifei Group (China) are some of the key players in the SiCfibers market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=171928034

Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type (Oxide/Oxide, C/SiC, C/C, SiC/SiC), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa,) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-matrix-composites-market-60146548.html

Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Ceramic, Glass), Matrix Type, Application, Manufacturing Process, Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerospace-composites-market-246663558.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sic-fiber-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sic-fiber.asp

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sic-fibers-market-worth-1-262-million-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301265724.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets