Side Launches in Texas, Empowers High-Performing Agents to Own Flourishing Businesses, Boutique Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, September 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Side, the only brokerage company in real estate that turns high-performing agents and teams into flourishing businesses and boutique brands they own, today announced its launch in Texas, paving a new future path for the market's most successful professionals.

Side's groundbreaking approach to real estate is to support high-performing agents and teams with technology and brokerage services. Side helps them set up their own boutique real estate brand and supports their growth beyond the production plateau even top agents often reach. Side also partners with independent brokers who already own their brand and business, but are looking to break free from the limitations of managing back-end operations without support.

Side is led by experienced industry professionals who handle marketing and compliance and world-class engineers who develop technology that improves productivity and client experience.

"The real estate brokerage model of the past is broken, so we created something entirely new," said Vikki Bartholomae, Side's Chief Community Officer. "For the right agent, Side is a partner that is equally invested in their business and innovates on their behalf to unlock growth they could not realize with a traditional brokerage."

Bartholomae, a recognized leader in the real estate industry, has served as an executive for multiple companies that operate in Texas. With Side's new expansion into Texas, Bartholomae will use her local experience to help the company's new agent partners establish, grow and develop their own boutique local brands as recognized leading service providers in their markets.

Data from California, where Side launched in 2017, shows that Side's platform saves agents an average of 62 days of time per year. Side partners have seen an average 45% year-over-year ("YOY") growth rate, with some experiencing greater than 120% YOY growth.

"Side's technology works behind the agent and enables them to do better and more for their client," said Bartholomae.

Founded in January 2017, Side powers over 90 of the industry's top producing real estate agents and teams and is on track to represent over $8 billion in annual home sales by 2020.

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into flourishing businesses and boutique brands that they own. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

