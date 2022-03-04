|
04.03.2022 16:17:37
Sidus Space Climbs On Deal With Aitech Systems To Support LizzieSat Constellation
(RTTNews) - Shares of Space-as-a-Service satellite company Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) are rising more than 14% Friday morning on the news of its partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation.
LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for customers, Sidus said.
According to the deal, Aitech Systems will provide custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling (C&DH) flight computers and peripherals.
"The C&DH flight computers are a vital component of LizzieSat as they essentially function as the 'brain' of the system," said Jamie Adams, Chief Technology Officer for Sidus Space.
SIDU, currently at $5.12, has been trading in the range of $4.01-$29.70 in the past 52 weeks.
