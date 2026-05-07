Siegfried included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has once again been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index. As the only end-to-end CDMO included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, this recognition underscores Siegfried’s distinct positioning in ESG performance within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: “Inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index confirms that we are making tangible progress in integrating sustainability into our business. It reflects the consistent work of our teams across all sites and functions, and our focus on translating ESG priorities into operational execution.”

Formerly known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices are among the most established global ESG benchmarks. They are based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and track companies with leading sustainability performance across industries.

For more information on the 2026 annual review results, please visit: www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-annual-review