Siegfried Aktie

Siegfried für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41BKT / ISIN: CH1429326825

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.05.2026 06:30:03

Siegfried included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index

Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Siegfried included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index

07.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Media Release
Zofingen, May 7, 2026

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has once again been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index. As the only end-to-end CDMO included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, this recognition underscores Siegfried’s distinct positioning in ESG performance within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: “Inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index confirms that we are making tangible progress in integrating sustainability into our business. It reflects the consistent work of our teams across all sites and functions, and our focus on translating ESG priorities into operational execution.”

Formerly known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices are among the most established global ESG benchmarks. They are based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and track companies with leading sustainability performance across industries.

For more information on the 2026 annual review results, please visit: www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-annual-review

  • Siegfried once again included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index
  • Recognition underscores strong ESG performance and continued integration of sustainability across the business
Contact  
   
Financial analysts: Media:
Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli
Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
   
Siegfried Holding AG  
Untere Bruehlstrasse 4  
CH-4800 Zofingen  

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global CDMO with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). 

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.

expect more
 

Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen, Switzerland

+41 62 746 11 11
info@siegfried.ch
www.siegfried.ch
 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 62 746 11 11
E-mail: info@siegfried.ch
Internet: https://www.siegfried.ch
ISIN: CH1429326825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2322556

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322556  07.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siegfried Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten