Siegfried strengthens manufacturing network with new large-scale drug substance facility in Minden

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, today inaugurates its new large-scale production facility for API manufacturing in Minden, Germany.

The facility adds 100 m³ of reactor capacity and strengthens Siegfried’s position as one of the leading global CDMOs for small molecule drug substances. It enhances the company’s ability to support customers with complex, high-quality and scalable API manufacturing solutions.

Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "The inauguration of our new Minden facility is an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global manufacturing network. It strengthens our ability to support customers with complex API manufacturing at commercial scale and underlines our commitment to reliable, flexible and high-quality supply."

The new plant combines advanced process technology, automation, and high-containment capabilities. Features such as gravity-flow processing, RFID-enabled recipe management, and optimized solvent handling contribute to efficient, safe and reliable production.

With the new facility, Siegfried further expands its large-scale drug substances offering and reinforces its strategic focus on network strength, operational excellence, and trusted long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical customers.