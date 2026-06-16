Siegfried Aktie

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WKN DE: A41BKT / ISIN: CH1429326825

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16.06.2026 06:30:04

Siegfried strengthens manufacturing network with new large-scale drug substance facility in Minden

Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Siegfried strengthens manufacturing network with new large-scale drug substance facility in Minden

16.06.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Media Release
Zofingen, June 16, 2026

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, today inaugurates its new large-scale production facility for API manufacturing in Minden, Germany. 

The facility adds 100 m³ of reactor capacity and strengthens Siegfried’s position as one of the leading global CDMOs for small molecule drug substances. It enhances the company’s ability to support customers with complex, high-quality and scalable API manufacturing solutions.

Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "The inauguration of our new Minden facility is an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global manufacturing network. It strengthens our ability to support customers with complex API manufacturing at commercial scale and underlines our commitment to reliable, flexible and high-quality supply."

The new plant combines advanced process technology, automation, and high-containment capabilities. Features such as gravity-flow processing, RFID-enabled recipe management, and optimized solvent handling contribute to efficient, safe and reliable production.

With the new facility, Siegfried further expands its large-scale drug substances offering and reinforces its strategic focus on network strength, operational excellence, and trusted long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical customers.

  • Siegfried inaugurates new large-scale drug substances manufacturing facility in Minden, Germany
  • Plant strengthens global drug substances network to support growing customer demand
  • Facility adds 100 m³ of reactor capacity for complex, high-containment manufacturing
Contact  
   
Financial analysts: Media:
Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli
Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
   
Siegfried Holding AG  
Untere Bruehlstrasse 4  
CH-4800 Zofingen  

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global CDMO with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.

expect more
 

Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen, Switzerland

+41 62 746 11 11
info@siegfried.ch
www.siegfried.ch
 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 62 746 11 11
E-mail: info@siegfried.ch
Internet: https://www.siegfried.ch
ISIN: CH1429326825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2345374

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345374  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

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