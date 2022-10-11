Siemens and Desktop Metal join forces to accelerate sustainable Additive Manufacturing at scale

Siemens and Desktop Metal, Inc., global leaders in digitalization and additive manufacturing technologies, announced today a multi-faceted partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) for production applications with a focus on the world’s largest manufacturers.

The sweeping collaboration will touch many aspects of the Desktop Metal business and benefit end-users in a variety of ways:

Increased integration of Siemens technology in Desktop Metal’s AM 2.0 systems, including operational technology, information technology, and automation.

Desktop Metal solutions will be fully integrated into Siemens simulation and planning tools for machine and factory design. For example, Siemens Digital Twin tools are now used for designing some machines and Siemens Advanta can simulate all levels of the binder jetting process and global plant planning, enabling fast and reliable decisions for factory planning.

The two companies will also be working on specific industrial-scale projects involving data handling and environmental, health and safety topics.

Siemens and Desktop Metal will work together to promote the benefits of AM 2.0 technologies, with a focus on binder jet 3D printing as a key technology solution that can reduce waste, produce more, and build more resilient supply chains.

"Additive Manufacturing plays a crucial role as horizontal technology for many industries on their way to improved material efficiency and decarbonization,” stated Tim Bell, head of the Siemens Additive Manufacturing business in the United States. Bell continues, "We are very excited about this partnership with Desktop Metal. Combining our digital twin concept for planning and simulation as well as the automation of the production systems with the technology of Desktop Metal will accelerate the transformation to scale. As additive manufacturing continues its path to industrialization, collaborations like this will drive additive manufacturing to greater levels of quality and throughput only traditional manufacturing methods profit from today."

"We're proud to partner with Siemens to improve the integration of Desktop Metal solutions into existing trusted Siemens manufacturing infrastructures, which can help manufacturers prove out their manufacturing resources and concepts prior to the purchase of full work cells,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "Enabling customers to simulate different task-time scenarios for the full binder jetting process can help customers plan before they purchase any equipment. As our technology continues to make inroads toward high-volume production, we believe Siemens technology will be of increasing value to our customers.”

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and currently employs approximately 75,000 people internationally.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005446/en/