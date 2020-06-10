Siemens and Exyte join forces to deliver integrated solutions for fast-track construction of smart biotech facilities

Joint Press Release

Covid-19 poses major challenges for developing and mass-producing vaccines and medicines in existing production facilities

poses major challenges for developing and mass-producing vaccines and medicines in existing production facilities Siemens and Exyte combine their strengths to offer intelligent, modular, and scalable biotech facilities

Siemens provides solutions for process automation and digitalization

Exyte offers ExyCell® modular technology for rapid construction

NUREMBERG, Germany and STUTTGART, Germany, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens, a global leader in process automation, and Exyte, a global leader in the design and delivery of biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, join forces to offer end-to-end solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry by combining the digitalization expertise of Siemens with the innovation boost from Exyte.

Against the background of the current challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies are facing challenges in developing and mass-producing new vaccines and medicines in existing production facilities. Siemens and Exyte are committed to tackle those challenges. Together, they offer standardized, turnkey solutions compliant with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) and GAMP (Good Automated Manufacturing Practice) to biotechnology manufacturers as well as cell and gene therapy manufacturers.

Currently, the first buildings with Siemens' technology and ExyCell modules are being designed for cell and gene therapy manufacturing and biologicals production in China and Europe.

"We are excited to collaborate with Exyte to provide pre-fabricated, modular biotechnology solutions with our technology already embedded. As a market leader for the pharmaceutical industry, we offer know-how for process automation with our Simatic PCS 7 and WinCC automation platforms, as well as power supply and fire protection for modular cleanrooms," said Eckard Eberle, CEO Siemens Process Automation.

Luca Mussati, Vice President Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology at Exyte states: "Our partnership with Siemens enables us to pre-integrate Siemens' technology into ExyCell modules, thus offering clients end-to-end solutions for their facilities. Our collaboration allows our clients to reap the benefits of industry 4.0 without the necessity of engineering them from scratch each time, thus saving them time and money. ExyCell modules are suitable for new buildings as well as for the retrofit of existing buildings, and can be provided either in standard, off-the-shelf plant configurations, or modules that can be combined to meet specific customer requirements."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions -- delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2018, Exyte generated sales of EUR 3.5 billion with over 5,600 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents.

Further information is available on the Internet www.exyte.net.

LinkedIn: Exyte

Website: www.exyte.net/ExyCell

About Siemens Digital Industries

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is a leading innovator in automation and digitalization. In close cooperation with its partners and customers, DI is the driving force for the digital transformation in the process and manufacturing industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, Siemens provides companies of all sizes with all the necessary products, along with consistent solutions and services for the integration and digitalization of the entire value added chain. Optimized for the specific requirements of individual industries, this unique portfolio enables customers to enhance their productivity and flexibility. DI continuously extends its portfolio to include innovations and enable the integration of future-oriented technologies. Siemens Digital Industries, with its headquarters in Nuremberg, has a workforce of around 76,000 employees worldwide.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet www.siemens.com.

