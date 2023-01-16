Siemens Buys UK Consulting Firm Vendigital For Undisclosed Term

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, Monday said it has acquired the UK-based consulting company Vendigital. The transaction was signed and closed on December 22. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vendigital will become part of Siemens Advanta, the professional services business unit of Siemens, which plans to expand its footprint in the UK.

Vendigital, with 100 employees, is expected to complement Siemens Advanta's digital and strategic consulting service capabilities for industrial customers.

Carl Ennis, CEO Siemens Great Britain & Ireland, said, "With Vendigital joining Siemens Advanta in the UK, this will significantly reinforce Siemens' digital transformation services in the region. Thanks to Vendigital's proven capabilities in data-led cost transformation, supply chain management, and operations strategy, we can now better address the high demand for management consulting of our existing customers and prospects in the UK and Ireland."