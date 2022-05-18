Siemens Energy Plans Cash Tender Offer For Remaining Stake In Siemens Gamesa; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) confirmed Wednesday that it is considering a cash tender offer for the remaining stake in Spanish-German wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (GCTAF.PK). Shares of Siemens Gamesa were gaining around 14 percent in Spain, and Siemens Energy shares were gaining around 3 percent in Germany.

In light of recent media reports, Siemens Energy confirmed Wednesday its plans for the offer for the shares of Siemens Gamesa it does not already own with the intention to delist.

The company said the outcome of this consideration is open, and that no decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, that Siemens Energy is planning to launch an all-cash bid next week for the remaining stake in Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Energy already owns 67 percent of Siemens Gamesa, following a spin-off from former parent Siemens.

In Spain, Siemens Gamesa shares were trading at 16.08 euros, up 13.80 percent.

In Germany, Siemens Energy shares were trading at 17.25 euros, up 2.68 percent.