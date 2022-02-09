Siemens Energy Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy (SMEGF.PK, SMNEY.PK) Wednesday posted a net loss for the first quarter, with revenues 11.4 percent lower than last year, mainly related to the phasing of large projects in both segments.

The Group reported a net loss of 240 million euros, compared to a net profit of 99 million euros last year. Correspondingly, basic loss per share was 18 cents euros versus 9 cents euros profit last year.

Siemens Energy said its adjusted EBITA for the quarter was a negative 57 million euros, compared to a positive 243 million euros last year, due to the negative result at SGRE. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITA before special items was a negative 63 million euros compared to a positive 366 million euros last year.

For the first quarter, the Group's revenue was down by 11.4 percent, on a comparable basis, to 6.0 billion euros. On the same basis, orders were up 10.1 percent.