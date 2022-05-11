|
11.05.2022 07:28:33
Siemens Energy Posts Loss In Q2; Revenue Down 1.7% On Comparable Basis
(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) reported that its second quarter adjusted EBITA was negative at 77 million euros compared to positive adjusted EBITA of 197 million euros, prior year, due to the loss at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Adjusted EBITA before special items of Siemens Energy was negative 21 million euros compared to positive adjusted EBITA before special items of 288 million euros.
Net loss was 252 million euros compared to net income of 31 million euros, last year. Basic loss per share was 0.22 euros compared to profit of 0.03 euros.
Revenue was 6.6 billion euros, slightly down by 1.7% on a comparable basis. Orders came in 27.5% lower on a comparable basis.
"Gas and Power delivered a solid performance this quarter. The segment delivered a solid operating result and a strong order intake despite first impacts of the sanctions against Russia and increasing supply chains constraints. Disappointing again is the performance of SGRE which is weighing heavily on Siemens Energy. The situation at SGRE has aggravated further since the last profit warning," said Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG.
The company now expects fiscal 2022 results towards the low end of the guidance ranges for comparable revenue development and adjusted EBITA margin before special items.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.