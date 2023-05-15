Siemens Energy Q2 Loss Widens; Updates FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to its shareholders widened to 204 million euros or 0.25 euros per share from last year's 161 million euros or 0.22 euros per share in the prior year.

Siemens Energy's Profit before Special items was positive with 41 million euros compared to negative 49 million euros in the prior year. A loss at Siemens Gamesa was more than offset by a strong performance in all other segments, led by Gas Services.

Revenue increased by 23.8% on a comparable basis to 8.0 billion euros reflecting growth in all segments.

Siemens Energy said it adjusted its outlook for fiscal year 2023, due to the financial performance in the first half-year and business volume growing faster than previously planned.

The company now expects annual comparable revenue growth to be between 10% and 12% compared to the prior outlook of 3% to 7% growth.

Annual profit margin before Special items of Siemens Energy is now expected around the low end of the guidance range of 1% to 3% due to Siemens Gamesa's poor performance in the first half-year.

Annul Net loss of Siemens Energy Group is expected to exceed prior fiscal year's level of 712 million euros by up to a low-triple-digit million euros amount. Previously, it was expected to be on prior fiscal year's reported level.

