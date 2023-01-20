Siemens Energy Reports Q1 Preliminary Net Loss Of EUR 384 Mln

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy reported preliminary net loss of 384 million euros in first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to estimate of loss 32 million euros. Loss, before Special Items, was 282 million euros compared to estimate of profit 53 million euros.

The company reported quarter revenue of 7.06 billion euros compared to consensus of 6.644 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, Siemens Energy now expects a net loss on prior year's reported level. This compared with a previous expectation of a sharp reduction in net loss.

The company now expects annual free cash flow pre tax to be positive. This compared with a previous expectation of free cash flow pre tax to be in a negative range of low- to mid-triple-digit million.

Meanwhile, Siemens Gamesa reported preliminary order intake of about 1.6 billion euros in the first quarter with the order backlog amounting to 33.7 billion euros at the end of the quarter. Revenue was about 2 billion euros.