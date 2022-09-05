|
05.09.2022 22:00:00
Siemens Energy to be included in DAX
(Zug, 5 September 2022) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 19 September 2022. The selection indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They are selected according to free float market capitalization and are reviewed every three months. In the September review, the DAX index family is reviewed by the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit, and Fast Entry rules, according to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices. Changes in DAX: Addition Deletion Siemens Energy AG HelloFresh SEChanges in MDAX: Addition Deletion HelloFresh SE Siemens Energy AG Adtran Holdings Inc. Uniper SE Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Grand City Properties S.A. Stabilus SE Cancom SEChanges in SDAX: Addition Deletion Cancom SE Stabilus SE Grand City Properties S.A. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Uniper SE Adtran Holdings Inc. Nordex SE Deutsche EuroShop AG Energiekontor AG Adler Group S.A. CropEnergies AG Aareal Bank AG SGL Carbon SE Takkt AGChanges in TecDAX: Addition Deletion Adtran Holdings Inc. Kontron AG Nordex SE 1&1 AGThe next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 December 2022. DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH. Media contact:Andreas v. Brevern andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com+49 69 2 11 14284 About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.comAbout STOXX STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo’s global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.08.22
|Deutsche Börse mit neuem CCO (Dow Jones)
|
12.08.22
|BÖRSEN-TICKER-Deutsche Börse unter Druck (Börse Online)
|
12.08.22
|Deutsche Börse - Mängel bei Clearstream teilweise abgestellt (Reuters)
|
11.08.22
|Finanzaufsicht sieht Mängel bei Deutsche-Börse-Tochter Clearstream (dpa-AFX)
|
11.08.22
|Risikomanagement: Finanzaufsicht kritisiert Mängel bei Deutsche-Börse-Tochter Clearstream (Handelsblatt)
|
27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie im Plus: Deutsche Börse verdient mehr und steigert Erlöse (Dow Jones)
|
27.07.22
|ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse legt Latte erneut etwas höher - Aktie auf Kurs zu Rekord (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.22
|ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse legt Latte für 2022 erneut etwas höher - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|17.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|167,15
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaskrise belastet: ATX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag tief im Minus. Der US-Handel bleibt am Montag wegen des Labor Days geschlossen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil.