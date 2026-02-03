03.02.2026 14:10:19

Siemens Energy To Invest $1 Bln In US To Meet Surge In Electricity Demand

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY.PK, ENR.DE, 1ENR.MI), a German energy company, said on Tuesday that it has decided to invest $1 billion to boost production in the U.S. and significantly expand its workforce to meet a surge in electricity demand.

The U.S. has been experiencing an unparalleled surge in electricity demand as the country is rapidly expanding data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and modern industrial electrification.  

The program will include several brownfield expansions, plans to raise transformer production and services, and strategies to boost the production of large gas turbines. The company will also construct a brand-new factory in Mississippi that will build essential grid components.  

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, said: "The current policy environment has contributed to this momentum. The Trump Administration has made energy security, a reliable and resilient grid, and growing U.S. manufacturing jobs a priority. This has supercharged the energy demand which is supporting new investments across the energy sector."

The expansions are planned across North Carolina, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Florida.

Siemens Energy will recruit over 1,500 highly skilled staff in manufacturing, operations, and engineering.

