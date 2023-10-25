Siemens Healthineers picks RISE with SAP to Boost Performance

WALLDORF, Germany , Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading global medical technology company, has selected the RISE with SAP solution to support the company's digital transformation journey.

Through this strategic collaboration with SAP and by migrating its business systems, Siemens Healthineers aims to harness the innovation potential of the cloud. Siemens Healthineers will use SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, private edition, SAP® Business Technology Platform and SAP Signavio® solutions along with several other cloud solutions to streamline its data sources and to improve performance and sustainability in business processes.

Having recently run a successful pilot of the RISE with SAP solution, Siemens Healthineers experienced firsthand the benefits of SAP's cloud solutions in standardizing operations and improving process governance.

"We are excited to partner with SAP to accelerate our digital transformation," said Stefan Henkel, chief information officer, Siemens Healthineers. "By embracing SAP technology, we will be able to reduce complexity and highly standardize our processes while delivering on our promise to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare. This migration to the cloud is especially important for us as we continue to invest in technology to support our continued growth."

By migrating to the cloud through SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, Siemens Healthineers unlocks the power to scale its operations, helping to ensure it remains responsive to the evolving healthcare landscape and customer needs.

"We are proud to be the chosen technology partner for Siemens Healthineers for this transformative journey," said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering. "Together, we will leverage the cloud's potential to drive innovation, reduce costs, improve agility, and, most importantly, set new industry standards in healthcare."

RISE with SAP underscores the dedication of Siemens Healthineers to pioneering healthcare solutions and SAP's commitment to empowering intelligent enterprises across industries.

