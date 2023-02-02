|
Siemens Healthineers Q1 Adj. EBIT Declines, Revenue Down 4.5% On Comparable Basis; Confirms Guidance
(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted EBIT fell by 28% to 647 million euros, translating into a lower adjusted EBIT margin of 12.7%. The company said this was against the backdrop of a lower contribution from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, cost increases - particularly for procurement and logistics - and transformation costs for the Diagnostics business. Against the backdrop of lower contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, adjusted basic earnings per share fell by 13% to 0.47 euros.
Net income to shareholders of Siemens Healthineers AG was 421 million euros compared to 466 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.37 euros compared to 0.41 euros.
Revenue was 5.08 billion euros compared to 5.07 billion euros, previous year. Revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 declined on a comparable basis by 4.5%. The primary reason is markedly lower revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Excluding the antigen tests, revenue rose on a comparable basis by 0.7%. Diagnostics revenue was down 23.7% on a comparable basis.
For fiscal 2023, the company confirmed its expectation for comparable revenue change between a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%, or up 6% to 8% excluding revenue from rapid COVID19 antigen tests, and adjusted basic earnings per share of 2.00 euros to 2.20 euros.
