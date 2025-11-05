Siemens Healthineers Q4 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported Wednesday lower profit in its fourth quarter with slightly lower revenues. Further, the company proposed higher dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros, with comparable revenue growth of between 5 percent to 6 percent from the prior year.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.39 euros on revenues of 23.38 billion euros.

Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, said, "We have closed another successful year,?despite a challenging environment.?Following this?achievement,?we are raising our proposed dividend. We have a solid foundation for our?next?strategy phase."

In the fourth quarter, net income dropped 4 percent to 597 million euros from 624 million euros last year. Basic earnings per share were 0.52 euro, down from 0.55 euro a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.68 euro, compared to 0.67 euro last year.

The company noted that the lower tax rate as well as higher earnings from the operating business more than compensated for lower financial income, net and higher tariffs.

Overall adjusted EBIT margin of 17.4 percent, slightly under the prior-year quarter due to higher tariffs

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBIT of 1.098 billion euros dropped 2 percent from 1.120 billion euros in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBIT margin dropped to 17.4 percent from last year's 17.7 percent.

Higher tariffs had a negative effect in all segments. This was offset by contributions from revenue development as well as cost reductions in connection with the transformation program of the Diagnostics business.

Revenue edged down 0.1 percent to 6.322 billion euros from 6.329 billion euros a year ago. Comparable revenue growth was 3.7 percent, mainly due to strong revenue development in the Imaging segment.

The Americas region showed strong comparable revenue growth, and revenue in the Asia Pacific Japan region grew moderately and in EMEA slightly, while revenue in the China region declined by a low-single digit percentage range.

Further, the company proposed a dividend of 1.00 euro per share, higher than prior year's 0.95 euro.

