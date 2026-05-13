Siemens Q2 Profit Drops, Orders Rise; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German conglomerate Siemens AG on Wednesday maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook after reporting weak profit and revenues in the second quarter.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were losing around 1.2 percent, trading at 261.50 euros.

For fiscal 2026, Siemens continues to expect basic earnings per share pre purchase price allocation accounting or PPA of 10.70 euros to 11.10 euros.

The company still expects comparable revenue growth in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Digital Industries now expects comparable revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent for the year, compared to previous view of 5 percent to 10 percent. The segment profit margin would now be 17 percent to 19 percent, compared to previously expected margin of 15 percent to 19 percent.

Smart Infrastructure now expects comparable revenue growth of 8 percent to 10 percent for the year, higher than previously expected range of 6 percent to 9 percent, the firm continues to expect a profit margin of 18 percent to 19 percent for the segment.

Further, Mobility now expects for fiscal 2026 comparable revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent, lower than previously expected range of 8 percent to 10 percent. The segment continues to expect a profit margin of 8 percent to 10 percent.

In the second quarter, Siemens' bottom line totaled 2.027 billion euros or 2.58 euros per share, down from 2.250 billion euros or 2.83 euros per share last year.

Earnings per share pre PPA were 2.81 euros, compared to 3.00 euros a year ago.

Income from continuing operations dropped 13 percent year-over-year to 2.13 billion euros. Profit Industrial Business was 2.97 billion euros, with a profit margin of 15.4 percent, 8 percent lower than last year's 3.24 billion euros, with margin of 16.9 percent.

The prior year's profit was benefited from a 0.30 billion euros gain related to exiting a business at Smart Infrastructure.

The company's revenue for the period was 19.756 billion euros, nearly flat with 19.757 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 6 percent driven by Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries.

On a nominal basis, orders rose 11 percent from the prior year to 24.11 billion euros, and the growth was 18 percent on a comparable basis with double-digit increases in most industrial businesses.

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