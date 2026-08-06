Siemens Q3 Profit, Orders Climb; Lifts FY26 Earnings Outlook, Backs Revenue View

(RTTNews) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SMAWF, SIEGY.PK, SIE.DE) reported Thursday higher profit, revenues and orders in its third quarter, with growth in all industrial businesses, led by Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 earnings outlook, and maintained comparable revenue growth.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders grew to 2.270 billion euros from last year's 2.046 billion euros. Earnings per share improved to 2.91 euros from 2.58 euros a year ago.

Income from continuing operations was 2.578 billion euros or 2.90 euros per share, up 16 percent from 2.222 billion euros or 2.55 euros per share last year.

Earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting or pre PPA were 3.14 euros, up 13 percent from 2.78 euros a year earlier.

Profit Industrial Business climbed 25 percent year-over-year to 3.524 billion euros, and profit margin Industrial Business improved to 17.3 percent from prior year's 14.9 percent.

The company said the increase was led by sharply higher profit at Digital Industries, and included positive effects from tariff refunds in the U.S., primarily at Siemens Healthineers.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to 20.794 billion euros from 19.377 billion euros a year ago. On a comparable basis, revenues increased 8 percent.

Orders grew 13 percent from last year to 27.902 billion euros, and the growth was 14 percent on a comparable basis, led by a sharp increase at Smart Infrastructure, as well as significant growth at Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Siemens now expects basic earnings per share pre PPA in a range of 11.20 euros to 11.50 euros, higher than previous view of 10.70 euros to 11.10 euros.

The company still expects comparable revenue growth in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Digital Industries continues to expect comparable revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent and a profit margin of 17 percent to 19 percent for fiscal 2026.

Smart Infrastructure now expects comparable revenue growth of 10 percent to 11 percent, up from previous view of 8 percent to 10 percent, and a profit margin of 18.5 percent to 19.5 percent, up from previousl view of 18 percent to 19 percent.

Further, Mobility continues to expect comparable revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent, and profit margin of 8 percent to 10 percent.

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