|
13.02.2024 16:35:29
Sientra Files For Bankruptcy; Stock Tanks 65%
(RTTNews) - Surgical aesthetics company, Sientra, Inc. (SIEN), announced on Tuesday that it filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for the sale of its business.
Following the announcement, Sientra's stock plummeted 65.81 percent, to $0.20 over the previous close of $0.585 on the volume of 1,635,724 on the Nasdaq. It had traded between $0.25 and $4.93 in the past 52 weeks.
The company further stated that it will utilize $22.5 million debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders, which also includes an additional $67.5 million of Sientra's prepetition debt obligations, along with existing cash reserves to support the ongoing operations.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sientra Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sientra Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!