Sierra Tucson Takes Proactive Measures to Combat Coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Tucson is closely monitoring developments associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the continued well-being of our patients and their family members, our staff, and anyone who visits our facility.

"We want to emphasize that no one associated with our facility has tested positive for COVID-19," said Jaime Vinck, CEO of The Sierra Tucson Group. "However, we understand the potential threat that the coronavirus poses to communities throughout the nation, and we will continue to act with all due diligence to protect our patients, staff, and visitors until this epidemic has been eradicated."

Our efforts are guided by the information that is being disseminated by reputable and authoritative sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As part of the Acadia Healthcare network, we are also benefiting from continued guidance and recommendations from various departments and leadership staff.

At Sierra Tucson, our efforts thus far have included steps such as the following:

Screening patients for infections such as the coronavirus at admission or time of service

Assessing all resources and practices to ensure that our current infection control plan has the required elements

Increasing awareness with reminders and reviews of our infection control and prevention practices and procedures with all staff members, and monitoring for compliance

Communicating with our local health department as well as the WHO and CDC to receive all relevant updates and guidance

Posting additional informational signs such as hand-washing reminders to increase compliance among staff, patients, family members, and visitors

We will continue to review all updates from our local health authorities as well as from the WHO and CDC. We will also continue to assess our infection control and prevention procedures to ensure that they are effective and consistent with the best practices as established by these organizations.

