Sievi Capital Plc

Press Release 22 April 2022 at 2.30 pm EEST

Sievi Capital to make a follow-on investment in Nordic Rescue Group

Sievi Capital Plc's target company Nordic Rescue Group Oy has today paid the deferred purchase price of EUR 1.7 million to the seller of Saurus Oy and Vema Lift Oy. Sievi Capital announced the completion of the acquisition in a press release on 6 February 2020.

The payment of the debt is financed by a junior loan granted by the owners of Nordic Rescue Group, of which Sievi Capital's share is EUR 1.3 million.

The arbitration of a dispute related to the Purchase Agreement and the purchase price liabilities resulted in a total non-recurring expense of approximately EUR 0.9 million for Nordic Rescue Group, of which approximately EUR 0.3 million has already been recognised in 2021.

