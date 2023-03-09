Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release 9 March 2023 at 1:00 pm EET



Sievi Capital’s Annual Report 2022 published

Sievi Capital has published its Annual Report for 2022 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report.

The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm KPMG has issued an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.sievicapital.fi/en and attached to this release.



Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

