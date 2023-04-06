Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 09:30:00

Sievi Capital’s target company HTJ expands through a business acquisition

Sievi Capital Plc
Press Release 6 April 2023 at 10:30 am EEST

Sievi Capital’s target company HTJ expands through a business acquisition

Sievi Capital’s target company HTJ Holding Oy ("HTJ”) has today acquired the business of FinestCon Oy through the subsidiary Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy. The transaction expands HTJ’s building construction services in the Jyväskylä and Kuopio regions, where the company already operates in infrastructure projects.

FinestCon is an expert in construction management, supervision and project management. The company serves both private and public sector customers primarily in building construction projects. It also has significant projects in the wind energy sector. FinestCon currently employs five experts. In the last fiscal year, the acquired business’ net sales were approximately EUR 1 million.

”HTJ is a leading construction management company in Finland and this transaction will further strengthen our position. Thanks to the acquisition, we will be able to serve our building construction customers in a larger geographical area. It’s great to get even more talent in project management services and wind energy construction for our company, which the seasoned experts at FinestCon have in abundance,” says Janne Ketola, CEO of HTJ.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


