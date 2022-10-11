Sift Launches Major Update for Microsoft Teams App to Amplify Online Meetings

Sift deepens integration with Microsoft Teams by bringing valuable people insights directly into Teams video meetings

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift, the modern people directory focused on humanizing and connecting enterprise organizations, today announced a major update to its Microsoft Teams app.

Sift for Teams V2.1 now integrates with Microsoft Teams meetings, allowing meeting attendees to learn more about the people they are meeting with, such as their skills, project teams, interests, work location, name pronunciation, and more.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to further humanize the workplace and accelerate both employee productivity and engagement in Microsoft Teams," said Ryan Bickham, VP, Product Engineering at Sift. "This update incorporates Sift further into the flow of work for Teams users, complementing our long-standing focus on the employee experience."

Sift's integration within the Microsoft Teams environment offers capabilities that include:

View attendees' profiles in online meetings

Perform people searches through the Teams search bar or compose message box

Share profiles or searches via Teams Chat

Visualize & navigate an entire enterprise org chart

Integrate directly with multiple HR and IT data systems

Sync directory information from Azure Active Directory with a standardized API

In the new world of hybrid and remote workforces, employees struggle with understanding how everyone fits together. A survey from Buffer found that 52% of people say they feel less connected to their co-workers since shifting to remote work. Sift closes this gap by allowing employees to understand and connect with one another on a human level beyond just a name and a job title.

"The Sift app for Teams is helping organizations bridge silos and allow their employees to forge authentic connections. This app update makes it even more seamless by allowing meeting attendees to learn more about each other directly in the meeting window," said Niranjan Deo, Sr. Director, Teams & M365 Platform.

The updated Sift Teams application is available now on Microsoft AppSource , an online marketplace providing tailored cloud-based business solutions.

For more information about Sift for Teams, visit https://www.justsift.com/integrating-sift/with-microsoft-teams .

About Sift

Sift is the modern people directory for connected enterprises. Our powerfully simple people search, dynamic org charts, and rich employee profiles enable collaboration and problem-solving across your entire organization. Sift integrates with existing HR data systems, collects additional information from team members and LinkedIn, and works as a stand-alone solution or embeds seamlessly into your intranet. Leverage the power of your workforce by making anyone and anything searchable. To learn more, visit www.justsift.com .

