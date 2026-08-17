SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SIG Group AG: Ann-Kristin Erkens appointed new CEO of SIG



17-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDIA RELEASE

August 17, 2026

SIG Group AG (“SIG” or the “Company”)

Ann-Kristin Erkens appointed new CEO of SIG

SIG launched a transformation program in the second half of last year that is starting to show results, as evidenced in the H1 2026 results. The Company has made good progress in the first half of 2026, improving its adjusted EBIT margin to 15.6% (compared with 14.8% in the prior-year period), while free cash flow improved by more than €100 million year-on-year. SIG has also continued to strengthen operational efficiency and cost discipline and to sharpen its focus on aseptic system solutions. SIG’s full-year 2026 financial guidance was confirmed in the H1 2026 earnings release and remains unchanged.

Mr. Mikko Keto joined SIG as CEO in spring of this year and worked with the leadership team to further develop the Company's transformation agenda. The Board of Directors of SIG has since concluded that, at this stage of the transformation program, continuity of leadership and pace of execution are the priorities for SIG, and that Ms. Ann-Kristin Erkens — who previously led the program as interim CEO from August 2025 to end of February 2026 and delivered strong results — is best placed to carry it forward as permanent CEO.

The Board of Directors has therefore appointed Ann-Kristin Erkens as CEO with immediate effect to replace Mikko. She will continue to serve as CFO until a successor in this role has been appointed.

Ola Rollén, Chair of SIG, said: “Mikko joined SIG at an important point in the Company’s development and has contributed to the progress made over the recent months. I would like to thank him for his commitment to SIG and wish him all the best for the future.

We are very pleased that Ann-Kristin has agreed to take on the role of CEO. She knows SIG very well, has played a central role in shaping our performance improvement roadmap and has already successfully led the Company as interim CEO. She brings strong leadership as well as deep operational and financial expertise and is ideally placed to ensure continuity and drive the next phase of SIG’s development.”

Ann-Kristin Erkens joined SIG as CFO in November 2023 and served as interim CEO from August 2025 until the end of February 2026. Prior to joining SIG, she held senior financial, operational and strategic roles during more than 20 years at Henkel.

Ann-Kristin Erkens said: “SIG has a strong business, leading technology and long-standing customer relationships. Our priorities are clear: to focus our resources on the areas where we can grow our business to create the greatest value for our customers and shareholders, to further improve operational performance, and to maintain strict cost and capital discipline. I look forward to working with the SIG team to deliver on these priorities.”

The Capital Markets Day will take place as planned on October 27, 2026, at The Circle Convention Center at Zurich Airport. Ann-Kristin Erkens and the leadership team will provide an update on SIG’s strategy, strategic priorities and medium-term value creation.

Investor contact:

Christoph Ladner

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 13 91

Email: christoph.ladner@sig.biz

Media contact:

Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 52 38

Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading provider of packaging system solutions. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,700 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2025, SIG produced around 54 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

Disclaimer and cautionary statement

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. This media release contains “forward -looking statements” that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “plan”, “will likely continue”, “will likely result”, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward -looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Group AG (“SIG”, the “Company” or the “Group”), that may cause SIG’s business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our prospectus for the offering and listing of senior bonds in April 2026.

SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG’s ability to maintain its credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other factors deemed by the members of the board of directors to be relevant at the time, subject always to the requirements of applicable laws.

The information contained in the media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. The media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

In this media release, we utilize certain alternative performance measures, including EBIT and free cash flow that in each case are not defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company’s operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS Accounting Standards or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS Accounting Standards included in this media release.

Alternative performance measures

For additional information about alternative performance measures used by management that are not defined in IFRS Accounting Standards, including definitions and reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS Accounting Standards, please refer to the link below:

https://www.sig.biz/en/investors/financial -definitions -2026