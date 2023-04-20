SIG Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SIG Group AG: Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of Board of Directors



20-Apr-2023

20 April 2023 SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of Board of Directors At todays Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all of the Board of Directors proposals. 288,050,915 votes or about 75.35 percent of the share capital were represented at SIGs Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held at SIGs headquarters in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. The AGM approved all proposals, including: A cash dividend of CHF 0.47 per share, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves. The payment of the dividend is scheduled for 27 April 2023.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2023 AGM until the 2024 AGM and of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2024 and, in a non-binding advisory vote, the Compensation Report 2022.

An amendment to the Companys purpose in the Articles of Association to explicitly state that the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board shall endeavour to ensure that the groups business activities and operations strive for long-term, sustainable value crea­tion and a positive impact on society and the environment.

The establishment of a capital band as introduced under the new Swiss corporate law in lieu of the existing authorized share capital. Under the capital band, the Board of Directors may increase the share capital by up to 20% of the current share capital if shareholders' subscription rights are safeguarded, and up to 10% if shareholders' subscription rights are restricted. The authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation or by par value reduc­tion is limited to 10%. The authorisation under the capital band is limited to 3 years. There­after the Board of Directors will be required to ask shareholders to renew the capital band. The AGM further re-elected all the Board of Directors who stood for re-election, as well as Florence Jeantet who was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Andreas Umbach was con­firmed as Chair of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Wah-Hui Chu and Mariel Hoch were re-elected and Matthias Währen was elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term. The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to extend its sincere thanks to Colleen Goggins, who decided not to stand for re-election in 2023. The Board of Directors is grateful for her valuable contributions since joining the Board of Directors in 2018. About SIG SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustain­able, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system. Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated 3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit our website. For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog . Investor contact: Ingrid McMahon

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 1224

Email: Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz Media contact: Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 5238

Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

