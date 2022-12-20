SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SIG Group AG: SIG announces the departure of CFO Frank Herzog



20.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

20 December 2022

SIG Group AG (SIG)

SIG announces the departure of CFO Frank Herzog

SIG today announces the departure of Frank Herzog who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Board for personal reasons. The Company would like to thank Frank for his valuable contributions to SIG and wishes him all the best for the future.

Until the appointment of a new CFO, Jessica Spence, Head of Group Accounting and Financial Reporting, and Dmitry Lebedev, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, will co-lead the finance function ad interim.



Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz



Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries.

In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated 2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en





