SIG Group AG: SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors
MEDIA RELEASE
7 April 2022
SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors
At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all the Board of Directors' proposals
236,543,717 votes or about 70.08 percent of the share capital were represented at SIG's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Given the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases, the Company took the decision, in accordance with Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, to hold the meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. However, shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights by providing instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders also had the opportunity to submit questions in advance and to follow the event by webcast or telephone.
The AGM approved all proposals, including:
The AGM further re-elected all of the eight incumbent members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, elected Laurens Last as a new member and re-elected all members of the Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term. Andreas Umbach was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.
Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,900 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 70 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 42 billion carton packs and generated over 2.0 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.
