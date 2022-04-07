07.04.2022 18:16:38

SIG Group AG: SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
SIG Group AG: SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

07-Apr-2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE

7 April 2022
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all the Board of Directors' proposals

236,543,717 votes or about 70.08 percent of the share capital were represented at SIG's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Given the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases, the Company took the decision, in accordance with Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, to hold the meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. However, shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights by providing instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders also had the opportunity to submit questions in advance and to follow the event by webcast or telephone.

The AGM approved all proposals, including:

  • A cash dividend of CHF 0.45 per registered share, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves. The payment of the dividend is scheduled for 14 April 2022.
  • The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2023 AGM and of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2023 and, in a non-binding advisory vote, the Compensation Report 2021.
  • The change in the Company's name from SIG Combibloc Group AG to SIG Group AG. The new name reflects the expansion of the business to include bag-in-box and pouch solutions.
  • A replenishment in the authorised share capital contingent upon consummation of the acquisition of Scholle IPN having occurred or being imminent.

The AGM further re-elected all of the eight incumbent members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, elected Laurens Last as a new member and re-elected all members of the Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term. Andreas Umbach was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

 

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224
Director Investor Relations
SIG Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

 

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency


About SIG
SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,900 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 70 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 42 billion carton packs and generated over 2.0 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.


Additional features:
File: SIG AGM 2022
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SIG Combibloc Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1323397

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1323397  07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323397&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SIG Combiblocmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SIG Combiblocmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIG Combibloc 9,93 0,00% SIG Combibloc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten