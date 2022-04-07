SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SIG Group AG: SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors



07-Apr-2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDIA RELEASE

7 April 2022

SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all the Board of Directors' proposals

236,543,717 votes or about 70.08 percent of the share capital were represented at SIG's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Given the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases, the Company took the decision, in accordance with Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, to hold the meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. However, shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights by providing instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders also had the opportunity to submit questions in advance and to follow the event by webcast or telephone.

The AGM approved all proposals, including:

A cash dividend of CHF 0.45 per registered share, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves. The payment of the dividend is scheduled for 14 April 2022.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2023 AGM and of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2023 and, in a non-binding advisory vote, the Compensation Report 2021.

The change in the Company's name from SIG Combibloc Group AG to SIG Group AG. The new name reflects the expansion of the business to include bag-in-box and pouch solutions.

A replenishment in the authorised share capital contingent upon consummation of the acquisition of Scholle IPN having occurred or being imminent.

The AGM further re-elected all of the eight incumbent members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, elected Laurens Last as a new member and re-elected all members of the Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term. Andreas Umbach was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.