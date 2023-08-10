SIG Group AG: SIG appoints Ann-Kristin Erkens as Chief Financial Officer

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

MEDIA RELEASE

August 10, 2023

SIG appoints Ann-Kristin Erkens as Chief Financial Officer

SIG today announces the appointment of Ann-Kristin Erkens to the Group Executive Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 November 2023. Ann-Kristin joins from Henkel, a DAX-40 company, where she most recently served as Corporate Senior Vice President and Financial Director for the Adhesives Technologies business, the global market leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The division reported sales of over 11 billion in 2022.

Ann-Kristin has spent 21 years at Henkel gaining significant experience in the industrial sector. In addition to her role as Financial Director of Adhesives Technologies, she was responsible for Global Operations and Supply Chain Adhesive Technologies with more than 100 factories worldwide from 2019 to 2023 and for the region Europe as of 2023. Prior to that she was Financial Commercial Director for the Packaging Adhesives Business and the region India, Middle East and Africa. Within the broader Henkel Group, she previously served as Corporate Director of Group Strategy.

Ann-Kristin holds a degree in business management and industrial engineering from the University of Applied Sciences, Wedel, Germany, and a Master of Science in operations management from the University of Buckingham, UK. She is a German citizen and will be based at SIGs headquarters in Switzerland.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO, said: "I am delighted to welcome Ann-Kristin to the Group. She has in-depth financial, operational and strategic experience and has consistently demonstrated strong business acumen and leadership skills during her career. We are looking forward to working with her as we cement our position as the global leader in sustainable packaging for aseptic liquid food and beverages.

Ann-Kristin Erkens

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 1224

Email: Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 5238

Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated 3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website .

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog

