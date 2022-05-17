SIG Group AG: SIG launches an accelerated book building to raise around EUR 200 million to partially finance the acquisitions of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

MEDIA RELEASE

17 May 2022

SIG Group AG (SIG)

SIG launches an accelerated book building to raise around EUR 200 million to partially finance the acquisitions of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia

As indicated during the announcement of the Scholle IPN acquisition in February 2022, SIG today launches an accelerated book building to raise around EUR 200 million by the placement of newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.01 (the New Shares), sourced from existing authorised share capital.

SIG intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase to fund, in part, the acquisitions of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia, which were announced on 1 February 2022 and on 5 January 2022, respectively. The remaining part of the consideration will be financed through a mix of cash and debt. For further information on these transactions, please click here and here.

The placement price of the New Shares will be determined in an accelerated book building process with exclusion of existing shareholders pre-emptive rights and is expected to be published no later than tomorrow morning prior to market opening.

The New Shares will be offered by way of a private placement exclusively to professional investors in Switzerland, and to institutional investors outside of Switzerland and the United States (in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers (in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act).

The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 19 May 2022. The New Shares carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2022 beginning on 1 January 2022.

SIG has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days from the Settlement Date, subject to customary exceptions.



Investor contact:



Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,900 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in around 70 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated 1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 ESG Risk Rating (low risk) score from Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz .



